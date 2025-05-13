News

‘You may not list artificial colours in your all-natural chips ingredients,’ says advertising regulator

Cape Town snack manufacturer ordered to amend crisp packets to accurately reflect what's in them

13 May 2025 - 04:30 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Cape Town-based snack food manufacturer Snack Chip has been instructed to change the wording on its crisp packets — either to remove claims that they don’t contain artificial colourants, or to remove the artificial colourant references from the back of the packet if these are not contained in the product. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Online betting site scores own goal News
  2. A bone to pick: fried chicken furore over KFC’s wings, or winglets News
  3. eThekwini municipality told to ‘admit to your failings’ News
  4. ‘Your 100% success claim is unclear and misleading,’ says advert regulator News
  5. Secret toenail oil doesn’t cure fungus, says advertising regulator News

Most read

  1. Legal showdown between Two Oceans organisers and blogger set for this week News
  2. Ex-cop who investigated 'paedophiles' Dirk Prinsloo and 'Advocate Barbie' still ... News
  3. Proteas star Rassie’s father loses battle with cancer News
  4. ‘The more I prayed, the more I lost his pulse’: Ditebogo Phalane Jnr’s father ... News
  5. ‘We wanted to give them the dignity they deserve’: emergency workers on complex ... News

Latest Videos

South Africa vs DR Congo - U-20 AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS
First batch of Afrikaners fleeing "persecution" in SA arrive in America