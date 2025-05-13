‘You may not list artificial colours in your all-natural chips ingredients,’ says advertising regulator
Cape Town snack manufacturer ordered to amend crisp packets to accurately reflect what's in them
13 May 2025 - 04:30
Cape Town-based snack food manufacturer Snack Chip has been instructed to change the wording on its crisp packets — either to remove claims that they don’t contain artificial colourants, or to remove the artificial colourant references from the back of the packet if these are not contained in the product. ..
