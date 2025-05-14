A safe space for healing: new trauma centre for abused men to open on West Rand
Mashudu Neluheni has long been a vocal advocate for addressing GBV from both sides, not only supporting victims but also listening to and rehabilitating alleged perpetrators
14 May 2025 - 04:30
In an unusual move aimed at addressing what she believes is the often-ignored mental health and trauma challenges faced by men, a West Rand woman will open a trauma clinic and centre for abused men in Kagiso, west of Johannesburg, at the end of May...
