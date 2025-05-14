News

Love or control? Master’s research unveils realities of intimate partner violence among South African teens

Study also looks at how social media has emerged as a ‘double-edged sword’

14 May 2025 - 04:30 By NIVASHNI NAIR

A 17-year-old KwaZulu-Natal girl told a researcher she stayed with her abusive boyfriend, who beat her when she did not hand over her phone, because she needed money and feared being judged...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. A pianist, a priest and a maths whizz walk onto the graduation stage South Africa
  2. University under fire from parliament over failure to recognise students' ... Politics
  3. Graduation ceremony attracts top media personalities TshisaLIVE

Most read

  1. Proteas star Rassie’s father loses battle with cancer News
  2. Legal showdown between Two Oceans organisers and blogger set for this week News
  3. Parties wrangle over gender expert at Mbenenge sexual harassment tribunal News
  4. Mbenenge tribunal postponed until June News
  5. ‘You may not list artificial colours in your all-natural chips ingredients,’ ... News

Latest Videos

Asbestos trial-within-trial resumes in Bloemfontein High Court
Status of South Africa's electricity generation performance