‘He was bright’: teacher describes Fleurhof boy found dead on staircase of his apartment

A team of seasoned detectives has been established to investigate the boy’s disappearance and death

15 May 2025 - 18:28

Jayden Lee Meek, whose body was discovered on a staircase at the Swazi Complex in Fleurhof, west of Johannesburg on Wednesday morning, was a bright pupil and a joyful child to be around...

