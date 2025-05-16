News

Family celebrates posthumous PhD achievement of slain plant scientist Dr Kwanele Mkhize

His research earned high praise from external examiners, says Prof Richard Beckett, who noted Mkhize’s ambition, drive and popularity with students

16 May 2025 - 04:30 By NIVASHNI NAIR

Dr Kwanele Mkhize should have been there when his name was called at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s graduation on Thursday, but he wasn’t...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Love or control? Master’s research unveils realities of intimate partner ... News
  2. Breaking barriers: Khadeejah Hansrod’s journey to education excellence South Africa
  3. IN PICS | Gomolemo Mokae remembered for his activism, smile, despite facing ... South Africa

Most read

  1. ‘Anyone has a right to lay a complaint’ with Legal Practice Council News
  2. ‘Our houses are shaking’: zama zamas blast explosives underneath residential ... News
  3. Life sentence appeal reveals child's horrifying birthday rape ordeal News
  4. ‘He was bright’: teacher describes Fleurhof boy found dead on staircase of his ... News
  5. Hidden struggles of unemployment: mental health challenges facing young South ... News

Latest Videos

South Africa vs Nigeria - U-20 AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS
SPOTLIGHT | Step inside The Weeknd’s mind and follow a couple’s journey through ...