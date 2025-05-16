Man allegedly kills wife with axe over child support grant
As soon as the victim got off the bus, she was killed ‘while people watched’
16 May 2025 - 04:30
Nhlonipho Ntombi Maseko had just got off the bus, returning home from work at about 6pm on Monday when she was murdered, allegedly by her children's father who had been stalking her...
