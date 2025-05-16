News

Man allegedly kills wife with axe over child support grant

As soon as the victim got off the bus, she was killed ‘while people watched’

16 May 2025 - 04:30 By Mandla Khoza

Nhlonipho Ntombi Maseko had just got off the bus, returning home from work at about 6pm on Monday when she was murdered, allegedly by her children's father who had been stalking her...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Double murderer Nkuna bought two luxury cars, house while in prison South Africa
  2. Relative of slain ANC official in court for 'R130,000 hit' Politics
  3. Love or control? Master’s research unveils realities of intimate partner ... News
  4. Man arrested after female farmer 'murdered over stolen goat' South Africa

Most read

  1. ‘Anyone has a right to lay a complaint’ with Legal Practice Council News
  2. ‘Our houses are shaking’: zama zamas blast explosives underneath residential ... News
  3. Life sentence appeal reveals child's horrifying birthday rape ordeal News
  4. ‘He was bright’: teacher describes Fleurhof boy found dead on staircase of his ... News
  5. Hidden struggles of unemployment: mental health challenges facing young South ... News

Latest Videos

South Africa vs Nigeria - U-20 AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS
SPOTLIGHT | Step inside The Weeknd’s mind and follow a couple’s journey through ...