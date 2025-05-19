News

Twins’ triumphant homecoming after life-threatening defect

Parents’ joy was short-lived, but now Sylis and Leo’s courageous battle inspires hope

19 May 2025 - 04:30 By Staff Reporter

A few weeks after their premature arrival at a hospital in George and a nerve-racking mercy flight to a Cape Town hospital, twin boys Sylis and Leo are safely settled in their family home with their parents, Lulani Speed and Jacques Labuschagne. ..

