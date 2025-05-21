News

Court orders minister to appoint new national lottery operator by May 28

Judge also declares as unlawful and invalid the minister’s decision to extend the bid validity period for the fourth national lottery licence by 12 more months

21 May 2025 - 20:12
Ernest Mabuza Journalist

The Pretoria High Court has ordered the trade, industry and competition minister to determine the successful applicant for the fourth national lottery licence by no later than May 28. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I can’t afford to pay rent’: how Lilian Ngoyi Street collapse led to closure ... News
  2. You’re asking to take an employee’s labour power from him, court tells IT ... News
  3. Judge orders paint company to pay back pregnant chemist for extended unpaid ... News
  4. ‘I didn’t stop dreaming big even coming from a poor background’: a travel ... News
  5. Injured strays rescued and joyfully reunited in touching Wetnose mission News

Latest Videos

"We have many deaths, but it’s across the board not just white farmers"- Rupert ...
'South Africa's problem is not race, but it is crime' Losi to Trump