Judge orders paint company to pay back pregnant chemist for extended unpaid leave
The woman said she had lost her home, car and her credit record was tainted
21 May 2025 - 04:30
A chemist employed in the laboratory of a KwaZulu-Natal paint manufacturer was unfairly discriminated against when placed on extended unpaid leave because she was pregnant, a Durban labour court judge has ruled...
