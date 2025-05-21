News

You’re asking to take an employee’s labour power from him, court tells IT company

Joburg high court finds that sought-after IT manager may not be barred from working on competitor’s subcontract

21 May 2025 - 04:30
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

A scrap between two IT companies has ended with the Johannesburg High Court finding that in cases where no enforceable restraint of trade agreement exists, it is against public policy for an employee’s working conditions to be altered to suit the wishes of their former employer. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. City of Tshwane guilty of unfair labour practice Politics
  2. South African teacher wins case after contract termination in South Korea South Africa
  3. Ousting Roman — chief of staff is only half a countryman News
  4. Stellantis CEO Tavares abruptly quits as US Jeep, Ram sales falter news
  5. Prasa digs deep to axe CEO for the third time News

Most read

  1. ‘I can’t afford to pay rent’: how Lilian Ngoyi Street collapse led to closure ... News
  2. ‘I didn’t stop dreaming big even coming from a poor background’: a travel ... News
  3. Injured strays rescued and joyfully reunited in touching Wetnose mission News
  4. Why are so many newborns and foetuses being abandoned in landfills and velds in ... News
  5. Employees’ rights when sick and how employers can guard against sick leave abuse News

Latest Videos

Trump picks design for $175 billion Golden Dome missile defense shield | REUTERS
Members of Mexico City mayor's team killed in shooting | REUTERS