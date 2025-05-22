‘Afrikaner refugee’ denied genocide the same month he applied to flee to the US
The English speaker who ‘worked and owned a business in IT for 30 years’ says he ‘identifies as an Afrikaner’
22 May 2025 - 04:30
One of the 49 so-called “Afrikaner refugees”, English-speaking Errol Langton, not only identified as an Afrikaner to book his seat on the flight Stateside, but also denied the very alleged white genocide he and his fellow passengers are claiming to flee in a tweet he posted the same month that he applied to go to the US. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.