Keep your homeless out of our backyards, residents tell eThekwini municipality
Many of the homeless don’t want to be moved to a shelter in Illovo, which they say will just be another dumping ground without food, sanitation or jobs
26 May 2025 - 04:30
Residents of Illovo, a small town south of Durban, are rallying against eThekwini municipality’s plan to “dump drug addicts and criminals” at a proposed R13.5m homeless shelter in their seaside town. ..
