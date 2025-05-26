Wealthy couple accused of rape, human trafficking granted R50,000 bail on appeal
The couple have alleged that their rape accuser had an employment contract which came with R100,000 monthly pay. The accuser apparently agreed to sleep with the husband, keep fit and be ‘1,000% discreet’ about it
26 May 2025 - 04:30
A wealthy Cape Town couple facing charges of rape, human trafficking and drug possession has been granted R50,000 bail on appeal...
