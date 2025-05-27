News

Minister Dion George drives G20 pact against wildlife trafficking

Minister hopes the G20 members including China can reach an agreement on illicit wildlife tracking and poaching this year

27 May 2025 - 04:30
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

Forestry, fisheries and environment minister Dion George hopes the G20 members including China can reach an agreement against illicit wildlife tracking and poaching this year...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Keep your homeless out of our backyards, residents tell eThekwini municipality News
  2. Wealthy couple accused of rape, human trafficking granted R50,000 bail on appeal News
  3. ‘Afrikaner refugee’ denied genocide in same month he applied to flee to US News
  4. Teacher who ‘moonlighted’ as estate agent fails to quash R6,000 fine News
  5. Limpopo mother whose child went missing in 2022 believes she is still alive News

Latest Videos

Six family members die in Ekurhuleni fire
Nigerian families begin returning home after militant attacks | REUTERS