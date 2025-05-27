Vehicle tracking companies resolve advertising spat
Netstar voluntarily withdraws advertising after rival Tracker accuses them of imitating its own branding efforts
27 May 2025 - 04:30
An advertising spat between rivals Netstar and Tracker has ended with Netstar voluntarily agreeing to change the wording of its latest marketing campaign by removing references to terms that have come to be associated with Tracker. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.