News

New monuments to visually represent South Africa’s cancer patients

National Cancer Registry kicks into high gear to drive awareness and recognise sufferers

28 May 2025 - 04:30 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Smiles, gentle hugs, a few tears and heartfelt stories marked the unveiling of a legacy project designed to pay tribute and give bright and colourful visibility to South Africa’s cancer patients. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Trump’s HIV funding cuts will also hit diabetes, cervical cancer, depression – ... News
  2. ‘Legend of radio and TV broadcasting’ — tributes pour in for Darren Scott TshisaLIVE
  3. Renowned jewellery designer Jenna Clifford has died, family confirms South Africa
  4. Gauteng health granted right to appeal court order on cancer patient backlog South Africa
  5. Decline in breast cancer deaths among younger women Business

Most read

  1. Keep your homeless out of our backyards, residents tell eThekwini municipality News
  2. Boutique hotel owner wins court spat over water after ‘tampering’ claims in ... News
  3. Wealthy couple accused of rape, human trafficking granted R50,000 bail on appeal News
  4. Trump’s HIV funding cuts will also hit diabetes, cervical cancer, depression – ... News
  5. ‘Afrikaner refugee’ denied genocide in same month he applied to flee to US News

Latest Videos

2025 BMW X6 xDrive30d
President Ramaphosa responds to Questions for Oral Replies in Parliament