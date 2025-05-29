News

Customary laws of kingship disputed at the Supreme Court of Appeal

SCA hears that ‘the Zulu nation paid lobola for the late Queen Mantfombi’ which ‘served as a surety that the first son born out of that relationship would be the successor to the throne’

29 May 2025 - 04:30 By FRANNY RABKIN

It was undisputed that, according to Zulu customary law, the firstborn son of the late Queen Mantfombi was the rightful heir to the throne, argued counsel for King Misuzulu kaZwelithini Zulu at the Supreme Court of Appeal on Wednesday. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'How do you live with yourself?' mother asks tearful Kelly Smith News
  2. South Africans spending up to 80% of their take-home pay to service debt News
  3. Keep your homeless out of our backyards, residents tell eThekwini municipality News
  4. Wealthy couple accused of rape, human trafficking granted R50,000 bail on appeal News
  5. Trump’s HIV funding cuts will also hit diabetes, cervical cancer, depression – ... News

Latest Videos

Palestinian UN envoy cries out over deaths of children in Gaza | REUTERS
Glacier collapse buries Swiss village in mud and rocks | REUTERS