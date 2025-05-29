Customary laws of kingship disputed at the Supreme Court of Appeal
SCA hears that ‘the Zulu nation paid lobola for the late Queen Mantfombi’ which ‘served as a surety that the first son born out of that relationship would be the successor to the throne’
29 May 2025 - 04:30
It was undisputed that, according to Zulu customary law, the firstborn son of the late Queen Mantfombi was the rightful heir to the throne, argued counsel for King Misuzulu kaZwelithini Zulu at the Supreme Court of Appeal on Wednesday. ..
