KZN judge deems Morningside monstrosity ‘unlawful’
The owners of a three-storey home may have to demolish at least one floor to ensure they comply with building regulations
29 May 2025 - 04:30
If a picture tells a thousand words — as the song goes — then so do photographs attached in a court application in which neighbours are feuding over a “monstrosity” of a house, which has now been deemed to be “illegal”...
