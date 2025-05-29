SANDF chaplains and social workers carry the burden of loss with quiet strength
Three women speak to TimesLIVE Premium about how they deal with grieving families and SANDF members when lives are lost in the line of duty
29 May 2025 - 04:30
As the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) prepares to honour its fallen peacekeepers, some of the members carry a silent burden — supporting grieving families while quietly nursing their own wounds as colleagues...
