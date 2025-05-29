Two fresh complaints laid with public protector against Madibeng mayor
The public protector's office has confirmed that it is investigating a new case of nepotism and another of abuse of a municipal bakkie against mayor Douglas Maimane
29 May 2025 - 04:30
The public protector's office is investigating two fresh complaints against embattled Madibeng mayor Douglas Maimane...
