‘You made our lives hell on earth’: mother’s stinging rebuke of Kelly Smith
Raquel ‘Kelly’ Smith, her boyfriend Jacquin ‘Boeta’ Appollis and friend Steveno van Rhyn have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the kidnapping and human trafficking of six-year-old Joshlin Smith
29 May 2025 - 14:42
It was a stinging letter penned by her mother, an unflattering probation officer's report and almost complete lack of remorse that helped seal the fate of Raquel “Kelly” Smith...
