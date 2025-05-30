Celebrate them while they are alive: families of fallen soldiers find solace at peacekeepers’ memorial
On Thursday, the SANDF observed the UN International Peacekeepers Day to honour the professionalism, dedication and sacrifice of UN peacekeepers, past and present
30 May 2025 - 04:30
Family members of soldiers who died while serving in the military say visiting their memorial site makes them feel closer to their loved ones’ spirits. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.