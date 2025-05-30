‘Crying need’ for an investigation into Zulu royal succession battle, hears SCA
On the second day of the appeal court's hearing, Prince Simakade argues that his claim to the Zulu kingship was raised in a letter to the president
30 May 2025 - 04:30
After the debate in the Supreme Court of Appeal on Wednesday, “there can be no question that there is a crying need” for a presidentially-appointed investigative committee to look into the customary law that applies to the identification of the Zulu king, said counsel for Simakade kaZwelithini Zulu on Thursday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.