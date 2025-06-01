'Olorato was known for her grace, intelligence and quiet boldness': family and friends bid her farewell

“I was expecting to hear Olerato's voice on May 30 when she would have said happy birthday - some men took that away from me. I didn't get to hear her voice when I was turning 85,” she said.
Mongale's mother, Keabetswe, shared the chilling moment she was told of her daughter's disappearance and the search. She said she could feel “in my heart something was saying she is no more”.
“I know that she was a fighter. When I saw her at the government mortuary, I could see that my child fought. She fought, she even broke her nails — she was fighting, she fought,” she said.
Sharing the journey of her life, those closest to Mongale described her as a radiant light whose presence left an indelible mark on every life she touched.
Born on December 14 1994 at Universitas Hospital in Bloemfontein, Mongale was raised in a home deeply rooted in love, warmth and generational strength. From her earliest years, she was cherished by her family and held a special place in their hearts.
Her brilliance shone early on. In her matric year, she earned four distinctions in mathematics, English, Afrikaans and drama. She also took on the rare challenge of an eighth subject, applied mathematics — a clear reflection of her intellectual depth and strong-willed spirit.
Mongale's academic path led her to Rhodes University in 2013, where she pursued a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism (Honours). Two years later, in 2015, she broadened her global perspective through an international exchange programme at Furman University in South Carolina in the US.
Her passion for storytelling, communication and policy advocacy saw her enrol at the University of the Witwatersrand in 2025 for a master’s degree in information communications technology and policy regulations.
Professionally, Mongale built a rich and meaningful career. She began as a multimedia journalist at TimesLIVE (Tiso Blackstar Group) in July 2017. A year later, she took up a lecturing post at IIE Rosebank College, where she inspired and nurtured young minds until April 2018.
Between 2018 and 2020, she served as a communications and engagement specialist in South Korea’s English programme. In this role, she taught students and acted as a cultural ambassador, fostering international understanding through education and dialogue.
On her return to South Africa, Mongale joined the Free State department of economic, small business development, tourism, and environmental affairs as a communications officer. From 2020 to 2022, she played a critical role in community outreach and public engagement initiatives.
Her final professional chapter unfolded at global consulting firm Oliver Wyman, where she worked as a digital marketing and social media associate from 2022 to 2024. Here, her creativity, strategy, and attention to detail earned the admiration of colleagues and clients alike.
According to her family, beyond her professional achievements, Mongale was known for her grace, intelligence and quiet boldness.
She had a magnetic warmth, a signature laugh and a steadfast loyalty to those she loved. Friends and family remember her as grounded, graceful and fiercely loved.
She was also an avid traveller, driven by a deep curiosity about the world and a love for discovering new places.
“Though our hearts ache, we are forever grateful for the gift of Olorato’s life — a daughter, sister, granddaughter and a friend whose legacy will continue to shine through every life she touched,” reads her obituary.
In an emotional funeral ceremony, friends and family shared memories and recounted her last days spent with them.
Deputy Minister of police Polly Boshielo has issued a stern call to South African parents to stop protecting their children when they commit crimes, especially in the face of the country’s ongoing gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) crisis.
Speaking at the funeral of 30-year-old murder victim Olorato Mongale in Bloemfontein on Sunday, Boshielo stressed that the actions of family members who shield perpetrators often lead to further harm against women and girls, who are manipulated, targeted and ultimately victimised.
This is after the mother of one of the suspects being sought for Mongale's murder tipped her son off about the police looking for him.
“I want to, at this point, appeal to parents and everybody who is in this room, if somebody has done something wrong, please, please, stop shielding them,” Boshielo said.
Mongale, whose body was found last week after a nationwide search, is believed to have been the latest victim of an alleged romance scam syndicate that lured women under the pretence of love, only to rob and in some cases kidnap them.
Boshielo said as soon as the case was brought to their attention last Sunday evening, the SAPS national anti-kidnapping task team ande Gauteng provincial investigating unit were immediately brought in to support the investigating officer from Sandringham police station to track down a suspect known as John.
“In no time, the team followed the tracks of the VW Polo and the two perpetrators,” she said.
The investigation began at a lodge in Kew, Johannesburg, where the suspects had booked a room. The team then followed leads to KwaZulu-Natal, where they located the VW Polo at a panel beating workshop in Phoenix.
“The vehicle was found with traces of blood, which our forensic experts are still analysing,” said Boshielo.
Philangenkosi Makhanya, identified as one of the main suspects, was killed in a shoot-out with police in Amanzimtoti on Friday. In his possession, officers found more than 27 identity cards and 20 mobile phones believed to belong to previous victims. His alleged accomplice, Bongani Mthimkhulu, remains at large.
Police have linked the pair to at least 20 similar cases across the country, with women in several cities including Bloemfontein, Pretoria, Johannesburg, Nelspruit and Polokwane coming forward to positively identify the two suspects.
“Women from across the country have positively identified them as the pair that kidnapped and robbed them. Some cases have been reported where we are today in Bloemfontein. In Bloemfontein, we have one case reported in Park Road and one in Kagisanong with the same modus operandi. They met these guys at the waterfront mall and other malls in Bloemfontein, agreed to go out on a date with them and they were later robbed. Other cases have been reported in Nelspruit, Midrand, Pretoria, Potchefstroom, Lebowakgomo in Limpopo and Johannesburg,” Boshielo said.
