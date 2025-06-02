Behind the (torn) curtain: Kelly Khumalo and the manager who dressed her for 17 years
For nearly two decades, Tsotetsi was the architect behind Khumalo’s stage presence, crafting not only her iconic looks but also styling her band and steering her career to new heights
02 June 2025 - 04:30
In the glittering world of South African showbiz, where partnerships are as fleeting as a chart-topping single, few alliances seemed as enduring as that of vocal powerhouse Kelly Khumalo and her longtime manager, stylist and creative director Kgothatso Tsotetsi...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.