Greenwashing? Not on the ARB’s watch as South Africa’s ad regulator steps up

Regulator is in the early stages of developing rules and guidelines to crack down on vague, misleading or unsubstantiated environmental claims

02 June 2025 - 04:30 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Work is under way to combat slick advertising campaigns targeting environmentally-minded consumers with claims of eco-friendliness and other catchphrases for products that guzzle resources like a monster truck. ..

