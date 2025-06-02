Patients suffer in pain at North West hospital amid surgery delays, staff shortages
A DA councillor has raised the alarm about a deepening healthcare crisis at Bophelong Provincial Hospital in the North West, where patients are reportedly left untreated for weeks
02 June 2025 - 04:30
A DA councillor has raised the alarm about a deepening healthcare crisis at Bophelong Provincial Hospital in the North West, where patients are reportedly being left untreated for weeks due to severe staff shortages and systemic dysfunction...
