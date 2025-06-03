News

KFC called out for imitating Chicken Licken’s ‘I am Sbu’ and ‘Dave ‘Legs of Thunder’ Mgijimi’

Fried chicken adversaries face off in advertising spat over cloning of brand characters

03 June 2025 - 04:30
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

A complaint against KFC’s latest commercial for its All Star Box by competitor Chicken Licken has resulted in the fried chicken giant being rapped over the knuckles for unfairly imitating its competitor’s advert. ..

