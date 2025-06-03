Office of chief justice says it's 'protecting staffer after death threat'
Judges’ secretary who laid a sexual harassment complaint against Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge has been threatened in a note
03 June 2025 - 15:44
The office of the chief justice (OCJ) has confirmed it is aware of a threat made against Andiswa Mengo, a judges' secretary who has laid a sexual harassment complaint against Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge. ..
