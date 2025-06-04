News

Passion and preparation as record number of Comrades hit the road

Runners from all walks of life will test their spirit and endurance when the run the 89.98km ultra-marathon

04 June 2025 - 04:25 By MFUNDO MKHIZE AND SANDILE NDLOVU

In running clubs across South Africa dedicated athletes are meticulously honing their plans for the 98th edition of this year's Comrades Marathon, just four days away...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Office of chief justice says it's 'protecting staffer after death threat' News
  2. Behind the (torn) curtain: Kelly Khumalo and the manager who dressed her for 17 ... News
  3. KFC called out for imitating Chicken Licken’s ‘I am Sbu’ and ‘Dave ‘Legs of ... News
  4. Research spills the tea on green, black and rooibos News
  5. Wealthy couple accused of rape, human trafficking granted R50,000 bail on appeal News

Latest Videos

Liberal Lee Jae-myung wins South Korea's presidential election | REUTERS
More than 4 million refugees have fled Sudan's civil war: UN | REUTERS