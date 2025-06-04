Passion and preparation as record number of Comrades hit the road
Runners from all walks of life will test their spirit and endurance when the run the 89.98km ultra-marathon
04 June 2025 - 04:25
In running clubs across South Africa dedicated athletes are meticulously honing their plans for the 98th edition of this year's Comrades Marathon, just four days away...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.