Reduce food prices and add food wastage laws, urges anti-hunger movement

With more South African families being forced to cut nutritious food from their plates because of rising costs, advocacy movement United Against Hunger has initiated a nationwide petition campaign to exert pressure on government and retailers to reduce food prices on nutritious best buys.
This comes as the latest Household Affordability Index report by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group (PMBEJD) showed a 3.1% year-on-year increase in core staples such as brown bread, cooking oil, maize meal, tea, potatoes, frozen chicken pieces, white sugar and sugar beans.
United Against Hunger, which comprises the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund and the Healthy Living Alliance , is demanding through its petition that retailers drop food prices for “10 best buys” including rice, long-life milk, soya, eggs, tinned fish, dried beans, peanut butter, fortified maize meal, maas and lentils.
“These foods are full of protein and energy. That doesn’t mean that other foods are not important. These foods could provide high nutritional value at the lowest cost, especially for families living below the poverty line.”
The movement also called on government to implement legislation on food wastage in South Africa, saying companies “can’t just throw away fresh food when people go to bed hungry”.
“We demand more public engagement in the government's draft National Food Security and Nutrition Plan. Over the years, many organisations have built public pressure to increase and top up social grants. But even if we get the significant social grant increases we have been demanding, the cost of living will undermine these victories and keep people in poverty. The R370 [grant] is hardly enough to travel to a job interview or start a small business, let alone buy enough food for the month.”
According to the Household Affordability Index, core foods are bought first to ensure families don’t go hungry.
“When the prices of core foods increase, there is less money to secure other important nutritionally-rich foods, which are essential for health, wellbeing and strong immune systems. These include meat, eggs and dairy which are critical for protein, iron and calcium; vegetables and fruit, which are critical for vitamins, minerals and fibre; and maas, peanut butter and pilchards, which contain good fats, protein and calcium essential for children,” said Mervyn Abrahams of PMBEJD.
The data shows that the core foods contribute 54% of the total cost of the household food basket.
“At an average cost of R2,955.34 in May, these foods are relatively very expensive in relation to the total money available in the household purse to secure food. These foods must be bought regardless of price escalations.
“The high cost of core staple foods results in a lot of proper nutritious food being removed off the family plates. The consequences of high costs on the core foods has a negative impact on overall household health and wellbeing, and child development,” said Abrahams.
Overall the latest Household Affordability Index report, which tracks the prices of 44 basic foods from 47 supermarkets and 32 butcheries in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg, Mtubatuba in Northern KZN, and Springbok in the Northern Cape, shows that in May the average cost of the household food basket is R5,466.59 — a 2.6% increase from R5,330 a year ago.
Foods that increased by more than 5% include potatoes, onions, tea, carrots, butternut, spinach and peanut butter, while items that increased by 2% or more include samp, frozen chicken portions, fish, wors, cabbage, bananas, apples, margarine and apricot jam.
Abrahams said food is bought after transport and electricity have been paid for or money set aside.
“PMBEJD calculated that workers’ families will underspend on food by a minimum of 45%. In this scenario there is no possibility of a worker being able to afford enough nutritious food for her family.”
