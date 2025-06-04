News

She had dreams: family of girl whose mutilated body was found in veld

Residents say Durban Deep is dangerous and infiltrated by illegal miners

04 June 2025 - 20:02 By Kabungane Biyela and PHATHU LUVHENGO

Likhona Fose, 14, had dreams to change her family for the better when she grew up, but that was all shattered when her mutilated body was found in the veld at Durban Deep, Roodepoort, on Sunday...

