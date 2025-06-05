‘Whistle-blower’ appears in court virtually to face theft charges amid fears for his safety
Former Moti Group legal adviser Clinton van Niekerk is in witness protection after being accused of stealing information and passing it on to business rivals
05 June 2025 - 16:00
In what is believed to be an unprecedented case, a former employee of the Moti Group, who is now in witness protection, appeared virtually in court from an undisclosed location to face charges of stealing thousands of computer files from the group, before he resigned in late 2022...
