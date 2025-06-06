Meet the head of unit investigating crimes tied to harmful occult practices
As the harrowing murder of a 14-year-old girl from Roodepoort keeps SAPS’ specialised unit busy, its head lets us into the world of muthi and mutilations
06 June 2025 - 04:30
The Occult Crimes Unit, recently roped in to investigate the murder of 14-year-old Lukhona Fose, has resolved significant cases involving ritualistic crimes, cult movements, witchcraft-related killings and missing persons...
