Taxpayers will have to foot city’s R52m bill to ‘blacklisted’ contractor
An eight-year dispute between eThekwini municipality and an electrical contractor has reached the apex court with the city having to finally pay up
06 June 2025 - 04:30
The eThekwini municipality has reached the end of its legal road in its attempts to avoid paying more than R30m to an electrical company that claims it lost contracts after it was “blacklisted” at the behest of an alleged crooked official...
