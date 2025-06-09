Abandoned Soweto housing project a nightmare for residents
Soweto community members are complaining that the abandoned project has become a crime haven, making their lives a living hell
09 June 2025 - 04:30
A multimillion-rand housing project that was abandoned for over a decade has now been taken over by vagrants and drug addicts who terrorise the community by robbing them, breaking into their homes, and stealing items from their yards...
