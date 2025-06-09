Canine angel’s daughters turn pain to purpose in flood victim’s book
Three sisters pay tribute to their mother and her selfless work and in the process deal with their grief of losing her during the 2016 KwaZulu-Natal floods
09 June 2025 - 04:30
July 25 2016 began as a normal Monday for most Durban residents. But not for Durban North resident Brenda Scriven. It was her last Monday at work as she was due to retire on July 31...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.