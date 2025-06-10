Outcry over planned removal of 121 chacma baboons from the Cape Peninsula
By removing the baboons, authorities would be removing a keystone species whose ecological functions cannot be replicated by any other animal, activists say
10 June 2025 - 18:18
The Cape Peninsula’s last 121 chacma baboons, which are facing imminent threat of removal from their habitat, are among South Africa’s most critically endangered primates...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.