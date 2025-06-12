News

Cultural pride or chaos? The debate over graduation stage celebrations intensifies

Critics say the dances, attire and singing are causing a commotion on stage and detract from the decorum of graduations

12 June 2025 - 04:30
Kgaugelo Gumede Deputy Opinions Editor: TimesLIVE

What does it mean when graduates come on graduation stages wearing animal skins, feathers and tufts of cow tails, holding sticks and shields?..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lives lost, homes damaged as heavy rain causes flooding in Eastern Cape News
  2. Outcry over planned removal of 121 chacma baboons from the Cape Peninsula News
  3. Psychologist to face music over ‘false report on child’s wellbeing’ News
  4. Doubts cast over feasibility and sustainability of proposed bail fund News
  5. Cape widow fails in efforts to claim German family fortune News

Latest Videos

Ukraine brings home bodies of 1,212 soldiers killed in Russian war | REUTERS
Brian Wilson, founder of the Beach Boys, dies at 82 | REUTERS