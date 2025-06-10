Stats SA stands by jobless data as calls for review mount
Capitec and Primaresearch spark debate by suggesting employment in informal sector may be understated
13 June 2025 - 13:27
Stats SA has defended its methodology in determining employment in SA’s informal sector after criticism from the country’s biggest bank by customers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.