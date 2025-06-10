News

Stats SA stands by jobless data as calls for review mount

Capitec and Primaresearch spark debate by suggesting employment in informal sector may be understated

13 June 2025 - 13:27
Kabelo Khumalo Companies & Markets Editor

Stats SA has defended its methodology in determining employment in SA’s informal sector after criticism from the country’s biggest bank by customers...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Flood death toll rises to 49 ‘in mother of all tragedies’ News
  2. Nothing untoward about Ithuba running Lotto, contesting fourth lottery licence, ... News
  3. Running on Comrades wings to earn his 50th medal News
  4. ANALYSIS | What students eat: I conducted a survey at a South African ... News
  5. Outcry over planned removal of 121 chacma baboons from the Cape Peninsula News

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa inspects flood damage in Mthatha
Netanyahu warns Israelis of possible extended bomb shelter stays | REUTERS