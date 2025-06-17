News

Sassa flags identity theft syndicate targeting poorest of the poor

Action taken after 17 fraud cases reported in rural Eastern Cape

17 June 2025 - 04:30 By Mandilakhe Kwababana

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) is concerned about the increase in identity theft in the Eastern Cape’s rural areas, with 17 cases of fraud flagged in Dutywa...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Durban social worker helps homeless man return to Germany News
  2. Sassa flags identity theft syndicate targeting poorest of the poor News
  3. 'We are forgotten': Taps run dry and litter piles up in Thembisa settlement News
  4. ANALYSIS | What students eat: I conducted a survey at a South African ... News
  5. 'It's real, we are back': First group of SA troops back from DRC grateful to be ... News

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 17 June 2025
MAGUDUMANA & BESTER BACK IN COURT