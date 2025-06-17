'We are forgotten': Taps run dry and litter piles up in Thembisa settlement
Frustrated residents of Tswelopele Extension 8 say their pleas to the City of Ekurhuleni for sewerage, electricity and paved roads have fallen on deaf ears
17 June 2025 - 04:30
“We were dumped here and promised milk and honey.” ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.