Murder witness 'failed by police' told to enter witness protection
Judge refuses Northern Cape man's request for R2m payout from state
18 June 2025 - 04:30
A Northern Cape man, identified only as “Mr KM”, who claims the police released his identity and address on social media platforms after he witnessed the murder of his boss, has failed in his efforts to have the state pay him R2m so that he can relocate with his family and start a new life. ..
