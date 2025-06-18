News

Murder witness 'failed by police' told to enter witness protection

Judge refuses Northern Cape man's request for R2m payout from state

18 June 2025 - 04:30
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

A Northern Cape man, identified only as “Mr KM”, who claims the police released his identity and address on social media platforms after he witnessed the murder of his boss, has failed in his efforts to have the state pay him R2m so that he can relocate with his family and start a new life. ..

