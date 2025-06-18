SA partially lifts ban on Brazilian poultry imports
The partial lifting of the ban will be applied to all other states of Brazil, except for the Rio Grande do Sul region, where the outbreak was detected in mid-May
18 June 2025 - 15:13
The department of agriculture will partially lift the suspension of imports of poultry products from Brazil, effective Thursday...
