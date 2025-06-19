News

‘Birdies’ billboard is offensive, says advertising regulator

Estate agency told off for calling professional women ‘birdies’

19 June 2025 - 16:19
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Estate agency group Chas Everitt this week fell foul of the Advertising Regulatory Board after a consumer complained about their advertising billboard showing two attractive female agents sitting in a sports coupe under the heading “Not your average birdies”. ..

