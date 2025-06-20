Corrupt cops get 15 years behind bars for taxi bosses bribe
In sentencing the men tasked with ridding society of contract killers, the magistrate said they betrayed the memory of good policemen killed investigating taxi violence
20 June 2025 - 04:30
Three corrupt cops, who were caught red-handed after soliciting a bribe of R200,000 from taxi bosses in exchange for not arresting them on charges relating to contract killings in the taxi industry, have each been jailed for 15 years...
