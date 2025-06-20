News

When control turns fatal: experts unpack the roots of domestic violence

Tragedy in Mpumalanga stresses the urgency of the matter once again after a man set himself and his family on fire

20 June 2025 - 04:30

Extreme acts such as a man setting himself and his family on fire are often driven by deep psychological distress, untreated mental illness and unresolved trauma, according to experts...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. MIKE SILUMA | New mindset needed to end scourge of gender-based violence in SA Opinion
  2. Police arrest Umhlanga restaurant manager over Christmas day kidnapping and ... South Africa
  3. Limpopo police arrest woman after boyfriend fatally stabbed South Africa

Most read

  1. Durban social worker helps homeless man return to Germany News
  2. Tau, NLC suffer court defeats as leave-to-appeal bid gets dismissed with costs ... News
  3. ‘Birdies’ billboard is offensive, says advertising regulator News
  4. Youth are optimistic about SA, but many are keen to emigrate News
  5. Experts weigh in on whether judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng should recuse himself from ... News

Latest Videos

Watch Shaka iLembe S2 on DStv Compact
Hurricane Erick makes landfall in Mexico as Category 3 storm, extreme weather ...