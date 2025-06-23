News

‘Secret’ customary marriage costs widow her inheritance

Wife left carrying legal costs after court declares her marriage invalid and unlawful as late husband was already married

23 June 2025 - 04:30 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

The validity of customary marriages has come into sharp focus when a Mpumalanga mother succeeded in having her customary marriage to a now-deceased businessman husband declared valid, and his subsequent marriage declared unlawful and therefore not to be recognised by his estate. ..

