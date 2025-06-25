News

Restituted land creates new opportunities for youth

Skills development and employment benefit youngsters in North West and Mpumalanga

25 June 2025 - 04:30 By STAFF REPORTER

The land reform programme is quietly emerging as a source of employment opportunities and an important role in economic development for the youth...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Four convicted ‘hitmen’ in mistaken identity football shooting want new lawyer News
  2. ‘Secret’ customary marriage costs widow her inheritance News
  3. Why 100% fruit juice should come with a sugar warning label News
  4. SA ranked among 40 least peaceful nations News
  5. SA’s credit-active youth behind on loan repayments News

Latest Videos

The Thing (1982) Trailer
JAY-Z - '03 Bonnie & Clyde ft. Beyoncé Knowles