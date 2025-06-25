News

Whistleblower service provider’s complaint leads to police couple’s dismissal in civil claim

The couple allegedly manipulated procurement processes and redirected a Chatsworth police station fencing tender to their preferred company

25 June 2025 - 04:30 By LWAZI HLANGU

A service provider who allegedly blew the whistle on a police couple over a tender — which resulted in them being dismissed — is now launching a civil claim for money lost...

